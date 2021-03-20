Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said his players are in “urgent” need of a break but insisted their full focus is on impressing against Reading this afternoon.

This weekend, QPR will be going in search of their fourth win in five games against Reading. Mark Warburton’s side have enjoyed a recent upturn in form, defeating Millwall, Wycombe Wanderers and Bristol City.

The demanding schedule has seen the Rs put in strong performances in recent weeks but they will be looking forward to the international break as much as their Championship rivals.

Now, Rangers boss Warburton has opened up on his players’ ‘urgent’ need for a break.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Warburton has said there is a concern about players heading out on international duty. However, he insisted the full focus is on Saturday’s clash with Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The international break comes at a much-needed time for every club up and down the country. Every manager will say the same.

“Obviously there are some boys going away on international duty and that is a concern, because a break is urgently needed.

“The other players will get time to recharge their batteries. But, for now, we’re geared towards delivering another performance from 3pm on Saturday.”

A victory at the Madejski Stadium could see QPR rise as high as 10th place. The club are currently sat in 12th, tied on 49 points with Bristol City, Stoke City and Millwall with a game in hand.

As for Reading, they will be determined to secure all three points and maintain their promotion push. Paunovic’s men occupy 6th place, two points ahead of AFC Bournemouth.

