As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are still considering a move for Premier League-winning defender Danny Simpson.

The former Leicester City full-back has been the subject of Championship interest over the course of this week.

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City have both been credited with interest in Simpson. The 34-year-old has reportedly spent time on trial with both the Owls and the Robins, but Darren Moore has confirmed Wednesday will not be pursuing a deal for the free agent.

With Wednesday out of the running, Bristol Live writes that the path is clear for the Robins to swoop in for Simpson. The report adds that Bristol City are still considering a potential move for the right-back.

The addition would bring a wealth of top-flight experience to Nigel Pearson’s defensive ranks. As a Premier League-winning right-back, Simpson could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for City.

As it stands, Pearson currently has Jack Hunt and Fulham loan man Steven Sessegnon available as options at right-back.

The Manchester United academy graduate played eight times for the Red Devils before joining Newcastle United in January 2010. Simpson made 138 appearances in his three-and-a-half years at St James’ Park, leaving for QPR in 2014.

After time with the Rs, Simpson was signed by Leicester City in 2015. The defender enjoyed a successful stint with the Foxes, winning the Premier League title in 2016.