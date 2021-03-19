On the field, Derby County have been more consistent under Wayne Rooney since the ex-Manchester United striker was confirmed Rams boss.

Derby had been around and about the bottom of the table and were in a relegation battle when Rooney took over.

Since taking over, the form Rams striker has helped drag them clear of relegation. They now sit 19th in the table – eight points clear of the drop zone on 40 points.

However, Telegraph reporter John Percy (tweet – below) has news that may deflect away from the on-field aspect of things.

Derby spending breach – eventual clearance

Derby, like other sides, had exploited a loophole that allowed them to somewhat (in the eyes of some) sidestep the EFL’s FFP regulations.

In essence, the club sold their ground, Pride Park, to their owner Mel Morris who promptly leased it back to the club.

Many thought that this side-stepped the strict FFP regulations that the EFL had in place to protect profit and sustainability.

However, an Independent Disciplinary Commission didn’t agree and ruled in Derby’s favour.

Central to the EFL’s case was Derby’s valuation of Pride Park at £80m and also the issue of amortisation regarding ‘intangible fixed assets’ – or players.

EFL to appeal says Percy

The Telegraph’s Percy says that the EFL are not going to let the matter lie. A tweet (below) from earlier is evidence of this:

Latest legal bout between #dcfc and the EFL starts tomorrow (virtually) before an independent disciplinary commission. EFL has appealed after Derby were cleared of breaching spending rules on the "amortisation of intangible assets". Derby to "vigorously resist" the appeal — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) March 19, 2021

Percy says that Derby will “vigorously resist” the EFL’s action and appeal. Whilst the Rams might promise to do that, it appears that the EFL are readying to pursue with as much vigour.

Will Derby County manage to steer clear of the drop zone and relegation this season?