Speaking to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has promoted first-team coach Craig Gardner to the role of assistant manager.

Bowyer is on the hunt for additions to his new backroom staff at St Andrew’s after being named as Aitor Karanka’s replacement earlier this week.

Charlton Athletic coach Johnnie Jackson – who worked as Bowyer’s assistant as The Valley – had been mentioned as a potential candidate for a coaching role with the Blues. However, it was confirmed earlier this week that he would be remaining with the Addicks.

Now, Bowyer has revealed that an existing member of Birmingham’s backroom staff has been promoted to assistant manager.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Blues’ new boss has confirmed first-team coach Craig Gardner has become assistant manager. Here’s what Bowyer had to say:

“I have moved Craig up. He was first-team coach here so I have brought him up to my assistant. I will look to bring in another assistant to work alongside Craig.

“It’s not really so much now. It’s the summer you really need to focus on those type of things. I just need to concentrate on the games because literally there is no time between the games.

“In the next couple of weeks I will revaluate all this but I just haven’t had time to speak to anyone let alone organise anything else.”

Having spent a stint as first-team coach, Gardner will be looking to help Bowyer and co in their efforts to maintain Birmingham City’s Championship status.

Gardner, 34, enjoyed a successful playing career. After coming through Aston Villa’s youth academy, the retired midfielder spent a short stint with Birmingham before linking up with Sunderland in 2011. In his time with the Black Cats, Gardner played 100 times for the club, spending four years at the Stadium of Light.

He then linked up with West Brom, remaining with the Baggies for two-and-a-half years. Gardner appeared 85 times for the club, leaving in January 2017 before completing a return to Birmingham City.