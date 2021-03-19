Speaking to The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock backed midfielder Marcus Tavernier to be playing at the highest level in just two years time.

Marcus Tavernier is a graduate of the illustrious Middlesbrough academy. Having come through the youth setup into the first-team aged just 18-years-old, the midfielder made an instant impression.

He made his debut against Scunthorpe in the EFL Cup in August 2017, assisting Ashley Fletcher for Boro’s third goal in a 3-0 win.

He was then trusted in the next two rounds of the same competition and scored his first goal for the club against then-Premier League side Bournemouth in a 3-1 loss.

Four days later he was given his Championship debut against Reading. He scored his first league goal in the Tees-Wear derby two games later, with the solitary goal proving to be the winner on the day.

He had a loan spell out at MK Dons in 2018 but returned to Middlesbrough that following summer and he has not looked back. Since then he has been a regular fixture in the first-team and has been one of Neil Warnock’s star players this season.

The Boro boss has been full of praise for ‘Tav’ during his spell in charge. He has been linked to Premier League sides in the past, but now Warnock has backed the youngster to be playing in the top flight in just two seasons time. Whether that is with Middlesbrough or a different club remains to be seen however.

“I think he’ll be playing in the Premier League not the season coming but the season after,” said Warnock.

“You don’t know who with, but I think he will be playing in the Premier League that season.

“You don’t get into the Premier League with just enthusiasm, you get into the Premier League with ability.

“Tav can finish, he’s only a young lad and is still learning the trade. He’s got all the attributes that you look for. I think Premier League clubs will look for the English type of player that you can rely on and I think he fits that bill.”

Tavernier only returned from injury in Boro’s last game. He came on at half-time for Sam Morsy and scored just six minutes after coming on.