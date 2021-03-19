Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has confirmed striker Steven Fletcher will not be involved in this weekend’s clash with Derby County.

Fletcher was taken off just before the half our mark of Stoke City’s 0-0 draw with Cardiff City last week. The striker made way for Sam Vokes after a blow to the head, “briefly” losing consciousness.

Now, ahead of the Potters’ clash with Derby County, an update has emerged on Fletcher’s situation.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has said that the experienced Scot will not be involved against the Rams on Saturday afternoon. Medical protocols mean Fletcher will have to sit out of the tie as Stoke look to condemn Wayne Rooney’s side to a seventh game without a win.

Speaking to the club’s official website, O’Neill said:

“Steven won’t be available to play tomorrow because of the protocols.

“He was knocked out briefly in the incident on Tuesday night and because of that he can’t be included tomorrow.”

Fletcher has been a key player for O’Neill’s Stoke side this season. Behind Nick Powell, the former Sheffield Wednesday striker is the club’s second top scorer with eight goals across all competitions. Fletcher has also chipped in with five assists, playing in 34 games.

As it stands, Stoke occupy 11th place, sitting tied on points with Millwall. A win at the weekend could see them overtake Gary Rowett’s side as they look to enjoy a successful end the 2020/21 campaign.