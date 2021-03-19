Speaking to Football Fan Cast, former Charlton Athletic player Rob Lee has said he was left a ‘little bit surprised’ by the appointment of Nigel Adkins.

After the departure of Lee Bowyer, who has since become the new manager of Birmingham City, former Hull City manager Nigel Adkins was named as the new manager of Charlton Athletic.

The 56-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and will be tasked with maintaining their push for promotion. The Addicks currently sit in 6th place after 36 games, one point ahead of Ipswich Town and one point behind Doncaster Rovers.

Now, with Adkins taking up the post at The Valley, former Charlton Athletic player Rob Lee has delivered his verdict on Adkins’ arrival.

Speaking to Football Fan Cast, Lee has said he was left “surprised” by the appointment of Adkins, adding that he thought Thomas Sandgaard would bring in a foreign manager. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s surprised me a little bit. I thought the owner might have gone for a foreign manager since he’s Scandinavian. Out of all the names that were mentioned, that I heard, it just seems this is one that’s come out of the blue really.

“Of all the managers that were mentioned, I don’t remember Nigel Adkins being one of them. If I’m being honest, I had forgotten about Nigel Adkins.

“It wasn’t one of the names where you immediately thought “yeah, okay that makes sense”, and he’s got no association with the club.

“Maybe he had a great reference or he did a great interview, I don’t know. The thing is it’s always that somebody knows somebody at a club but, I hope he does well.”

Adkins will be keen to add to his impressive promotion record with Charlton Athletic this season.

An immediate return to the Championship would make it five Football League promotions for the former Southampton manager. Adkins won two promotions during his time with the Saints, also achieving two promotions with Scunthorpe United.