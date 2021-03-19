As reported by The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock ruled out Dael Fry leaving the club this summer.

The defender has been an integral part of the Middlesbrough setup season. He has formed a good partnership with both Paddy McNair and Grant Hall at the back and has been one of the club’s best players so far this campaign.

There have been rumours linking Dael Fry with a move to Premier League side Burnley in the past. However, since then he has come on leaps and bounds and looks likely to stay at the Riverside for the foreseeable future.

Neil Warnock was asked about Middlesbrough’s financial situation and transfer plans. When discussing Fry, the Boro boss was adamant the 23-year-old would be remaining on Teesside next season.

“I don’t think [Chairman] Steve Gibson would sell Dael Fry for any sort of offer,” he said.

“Steve is like me, if I’m managing here he wants me to be successful. He knows Dael Fry is a very important part of that.

“Clubs have had their opportunities in the past and have gone for other players. I’ve said to Dael, if you think you’re going anywhere next year forget it pal, I’m here, you’re here.”

Since the start of the season, Fry has missed just five games. These have all been down to injuries. In those fixtures, Middlesbrough have won two and lost three.

Fry will likely keep his place alongside Grant Hall this season as Boro take on Millwall at The Den. His side won the reverse fixture 3-0 and they will be hoping to do the same this time around.

A win could see them close the gap between themselves and the top six. Going into the game they are five points outside of the play-offs, but if results go their way they could see that reduce to just two with less than 10 games to play between now and the end of the season.