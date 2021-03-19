The East Anglian Daily Times has reported that Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws looks set to leave Portman Road this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder has struggled for game time over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Huws has played 12 times for Ipswich Town this season, netting one goal in the process. The Welshman last featured for the Tractor Boys in January, playing 45 minutes in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swindon Town.

Huws’ future with Ipswich is up in the air, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. Now, an update on his situation with the club has emerged.

The East Anglian Daily Times has said it “looks for all the world” that the midfielder will be departing the League One side this summer. The report states he is a “significant distance” away from Paul Cook’s first-team vision with Ipswich.

Should the club opt against offering Huws a new deal, the former Manchester City youngster will be free to search for a new club as a free agent.

Across his time with Ipswich Town, the central midfielder has notched up five goals and four assists in 55 games for the club.

Huws came through Manchester City’s youth academy, making one appearance for the club’s senior side, also spending time on loan with Northampton Town and Birmingham City.

He left the Citizens in 2014 to join Wigan Athletic, where he remained for two years. Huws featured 16 times for the Latics, laying on one assist in the process.