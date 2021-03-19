Former Nottingham Forest youngster Matthew Bondswell has returned to England.

Newcastle United have snapped him up on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Bondswell, who is 18 years old, has made the move to the North-East club after leaving Red Bull Leipzig last month.

Bondswell has been attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League since leaving Leipzig. The Daily Mail suggested Leeds United, Chelsea and West Ham United were also keen but it is Newcastle who have won the race for his signature.

He will initially be linking up with their Under-23’s side and has told their website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be at such a big club. I’m really looking forward to getting started with the boys and hopefully doing some successful things in the future.”

Bondswell is from Nottingham and joined Forest’s academy in 2010 before rising up through their youth ranks. He was tipped for a bright future during his time on the books of their academy but was lured away from the City Ground in 2018 to move to the Bundesliga.

The England youth international didn’t play for Leipzig’s first-team but spent the first-half of this season out on loan in Holland at FC Dordrecht to get some experience.

He played seven times for the Dutch second tier side but had his loan cut short in January.

Bondswell is now excited for a new chapter at Newcastle and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.