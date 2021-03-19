Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town’s assistant manager Mick Harford has revealed he first spotted new star Elijah Adebayo during his time on the books at Premier League club Fulham.

The 23-year-old striker earned his move to Kenilworth Road after a thoroughly successful first half of the season with League Two side Walsall.

Adebayo had netted 10 goals in 25 League Two games for the Saddlers and has impressed since joining Luton Town. In his eight appearances for the Hatters, the former Fulham striker has chipped in with three goals and one assist.

Now, having impressed in the early days of his stint with Luton, assistant manager Mick Harford has revealed Adebayo first appeared on his radar during his time at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to Luton Today, Harford has praised the striker for his stint with Walsall having dropped down from Fulham. He said:

“I saw him a few years ago playing for Fulham U23s and he went off to Swindon.

“I wouldn’t say I’d earmarked him down. He was a young kid then and was 18, 19 years old, so fair play to him. He went to Walsall and did fantastically well there.”

The Hatters will be hoping Adebayo can build on his decent start to life with Luton Town. The attacker has managed to break into the starting 11 ahead of James Collins, who has held down his role up top since the summer of 2017.

Adebayo will be looking to maintain his strong form against Preston North End this weekend. Luton have won three of their last five, defeating Coventry City 2-0 last time out.