Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that attacker Duncan Watmore has won the Championship Goal of the Month award for February.

Middlesbrough attacker Duncan Watmore scored his sixth goal of the season against Huddersfield Town.

The ball had looped up in the air after a header from striker Ashley Fletcher to which Watmore controlled it and ran down the wing. He flicked the ball over the sliding tackle from defender Naby Sarr, before a slaloming run between Lewis O’Brien and Sarr who had got back to his feet. He then hit an unstoppable left foot effort past Ryan Schofield in the Huddersfield net.

The 27-year-old was given the Championship Goal of the Month award for the solo effort, achieving 55% of the public vote. He was given the accolade over Huddersfield’s Duane Holmes and Millwall’s Scott Malone.

Speaking to the club’s official site, Watmore said: “I’m delighted to win the award. I always enjoy running with the ball. This fell to me nicely to give me the opportunity, and it came at a good time in the game for us.”

Middlesbrough won the game 2-1. Isaac Mbenza had opened the scoring for the visitors inside the first 10 minutes but Watmore’s goal had levelled things up for the hosts. Ashley Fletcher converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Paddy McNair was sent off in the closing stages.

Despite being the club’s top scorer this season, Watmore has found himself used sporadically for Boro in recent weeks. He has not started in any of the past four games and has been an unused substitute in their last two.

The former Sunderland man will be hoping to be picked to start this weekend when Neil Warnock’s side take on Millwall at The Den.