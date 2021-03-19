Lee Bowyer says this week was the ‘right time’ to leave Charlton Athletic, as per a report by London News Online.

He left the Addicks to take charge of his former club Birmingham City in the Championship.

Bowyer, who is 44 years old, insists he stayed loyal to Charlton during his time there but felt now was the right moment to depart the Valley and embark on a new chapter in his managerial career.

He has been replaced by ex-Southampton and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins, who will have his sights set on promotion from League One between now and the end of the season.

Bowyer has said, as per London News Online: “I was loyal. People say: ‘If you are loyal, why walk away now?’ Now is the right time. The club has got a good owner in place and stability – before there was nothing at all. We were days away from going into administration.

“At the end of last season we didn’t know if we were going to get paid at all.”

Bowyer guided the Addicks to promotion to the Championship in 2019 with a dramatic win over Sunderland. He did a steady job under tough circumstances and that day at Wembley will be remembered for many years down the line.

Charlton’s new era under Adkins begins tomorrow and they will be looking to build on their win over Bristol Rovers in midweek with another against AFC Wimbledon.

Adkins has been promoted to the second tier with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton in the past.

