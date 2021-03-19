Ipswich Town’s Kayden Jackson has insisted he hasn’t been looking to leave over the past season, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

He was frozen out by previous manager Paul Lambert at Portman Road and was forced to train with the Under-23’s.

However, he is now looking forward to the future with the Tractor Boys under new boss Paul Cook.

Jackson, who is 27 years old, was a target for Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window. It was well documented that the Terriers made a loan-to-buy offer. Stoke City and Coventry City were also linked in the summer, as reported at the time by Football Insider.

The forward has said: “I wasn’t pursuing anything, I wasn’t looking to get out of the club and I’m an Ipswich player, focussed on doing my job here.

“Towards the end of the (January) window I found myself in a difficult position and I was told there was a little bit of interest going into the last day of the window, which was a little bit of a shock to be honest because I wasn’t playing much. To have the interest was a bit of a shock.”

Jackson has scored just once in all competitions this term and hasn’t quite managed to live up to the 11 he bagged in the last campaign.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and his long-term future in East Anglia hangs in the balance.

The former Swindon Town, Bradford City, Barnsley and Accrington Stanley man has proven he can score goals in League One and could be a big player for Cook now.

