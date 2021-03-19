Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave supporters an update on first-team trio Paddy McNair, Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Middlesbrough lined up against Preston North End on Tuesday evening without both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. Paddy McNair started the game in midfield, but came off after picking up an injury.

Warnock revealed that the Northern Ireland international had been substituted after an issue with his knee. But just days later he was called up to the national side for their up and coming FIFA World Cup qualifier double header against Italy and Bulgaria, before a friendly with USA.

The news seemed to suggest the injury wasn’t as first feared. The Boro boss has confirmed this is the case.

“We think he will be [fit],” he said.

“It’s one of those things where they’re important games for the Irish and he wants to be involved so we’ll leave it as long as we can.

“I think he’s going to try and do something with us this afternoon.”

This will be good news for Middlesbrough supporters. McNair has been one of the club’s standout players so far this season and he will be a vital if they are to stand a chance of making the Championship play-offs.

Warnock also gave an update on striker duo Assombalonga and Fletcher. Chuba Akpom was preferred up front against Preston with Fletcher on the bench. However, Assombalonga wasn’t named in matchday squad.

The Boro boss revealed the Democratic Republic of Congo international missed the game with a hamstring issue, but isn’t sure whether he or Fletcher will be ready for the game against Millwall this weekend.

“That I don’t know [on Assombalonga]. I haven’t spoken to him yet this morning, if I’m honest.

“Fletch, we have to be careful with. I got carried away last time with him.”

One player they will be able to call upon is midfielder Sam Morsy. The Middlesbrough man avoided retrospective action this week following an off the ball altercation with Preston’s Alan Browne last Tuesday.