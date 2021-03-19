According to London News Online, Millwall winger Connor Mahoney could return to action against Middlesbrough this weekend.

Connor Mahoney has not played for Millwall since their 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday back November. The winger has missed the last four months of football with a quad problem.

But manager Gary Rowett revealed the 24-year-old is nearing full fitness and could be in line to feature as early as this weekend. However, he went on to say that Mahoney will not be likely to play from the off, but instead will probably be introduced as a substitute later in the game.

“Connor might be back available, at least for the bench,” confirmed Rowett.

“He won’t be able to play many minutes, but he might be able to do the last 20.”

Millwall take on Middlesbrough at The Den where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways following their frustrating 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening.

Having gone two goals up in the first-half through Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett, they were pegged back by Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen, before Jordy De Wijs scored the winner three minutes from time.

But to quite literally add insult to injury, Rowett could be without Scott Malone and Bennett for the visit of Middlesbrough. So Mahoney’s return may have come at the perfect time for the Lions.

Middlesbrough go into the game having secured back to back wins against Stoke City and Preston North End. A win could see them bridge the gap between them at the top six, as they currently sit five points outside the play-off places with 10 games left to play.