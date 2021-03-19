According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has avoided retrospective action for the incident with Alan Browne against Preston North End in midweek.

Middlesbrough won 2-0 over Tuesday night’s opponents Preston North End. Jordan Storey’s own goal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, before substitute Marcus Tavernier’s header sealed the deal early in the second-half.

But just prior to the break, an incident involving Boro’s Sam Morsy and Preston’s Alan Browne saw the latter given a straight red card. Replays show Morsy catching the midfielder with a flailing arm before Browne reacted by kicking out at the Egyptian. He was given his marching orders immediately, with both players and manager Alex Neil incensed.

Since then, the Lilywhites have appealed the length of the three-match ban, but this has now been upheld.

It was worrying for Middlesbrough fans to think that Morsy could be punished by retrospective action. But Teesside Live revealed that the FA had reviewed the incident in full and the Boro man would not receive any sort of punishment.

Following the altercation, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock felt the Preston players were trying to get a rise out of Morsy. This led to the midfielder being substituted at half-time. He was replaced by eventual goal-scorer Tavernier.

The ban for Browne means he now misses Preston’s games against Luton Town, Norwich City and Swansea City before returning for their clash against Brentford early next month. Whereas Morsy will be available for selection when Middlesbrough face Millwall at The Den this weekend.