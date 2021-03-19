Championship-linked Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne is out of contract this summer.

The centre-back is yet to agree terms with the Clarets over a new deal and is currently due to become a free agent.

Dunne, who is 23 years old, was linked with a move to Preston North End in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by The Sun.

However, a move to Deepdale didn’t materialise for him in the end. He may have to start weighing up his options with his future at Turf Moor hanging in the balance.



Dunne, who is 23 years old, struggles for game time at Burnley and has made just seven appearances for their first-team to date. A departure this summer would give him the chance to get more opportunities elsewhere.

He spent time on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before leaving in 2016 to link up with Burnley. He has since been loaned out to the likes of Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

It will be interesting to see if Preston rekindle their interest in Dunne if he is to leave Burnley when his contract expires in June.

He wouldn’t be a bad addition for a club in the Championship and has gained experience during his various loan spells away over the past few years. The Lilywhites’ chances of signing him could depend on what their plans are with current loan defender Liam Lindsay.

This is a story to keep an eye on over the next couple of months.

