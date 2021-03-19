MK Dons want to tie Matthew Sorinola down to a new contract, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The promising youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and the League One side are keen to sort out his future as soon as they can.

Sorinola, who is 20 years old, was linked with Championship trio Brentford, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in the January transfer window, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

MK Dons agreed a new deal with long-serving defender Dean Lewington yesterday and have now set their sights on securing the futures of Sorinola, David Kasumu and Andrew Surman.

Martin has said: “We’ve got a lot of young players who are massive for this football club and we have to secure the guys who are really important for us. We’re talking with David and we’re hoping Matty’s representatives engage in some sort of conversation.”

Sorinola is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the Dons will be hoping his head hasn’t been turned by interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Martin’s side are likely to face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Brentford, Boro and Bournemouth make a move.

Sorinola has been in fine form of late and has chipped in with four assists in two games from full-back.





Will Sorinola be at MK Dons next season?