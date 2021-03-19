Preston North End have announced via their official website that Alan Browne will serve a three-match suspension after his red card at Middlesbrough.

The Preston North End midfielder was sent off following an off the ball altercation with Middlesbrough man Sam Morsy. Replays showed Morsy catching Browne with a flailing arm, before the Lilywhites number eight kicked out in retaliation. Browne was shown a straight red card and was set to serve a three-match ban.

Manager Alex Neil described the referee’s ruling on the day to be ‘extremely poor’ and claimed Morsy was ‘the aggressor’ and Browne was just ‘instinctively reacting’ as a result of the Egyptian internationals actions.

Alex Neil’s side were incensed with the referee following the decision. But the club incidentally decided not to appeal the ban itself, but the length of the suspension.

Preston hoped that Browne would instead serve a one or two-game ban instead of the standard three. They wrote to the FA claiming the duration of the exclusion was ‘clearly excessive’.

However, the three-man FA panel upheld the decision. He will now miss the club’s next three fixtures. They take on Luton Town, Norwich City and Swansea City in their upcoming fixtures. He will be available for selection and hoping to return to the fold for the game against Brentford on April 10th.

Preston do have plenty of options to replace Browne in the middle of the park. Jayson Molumby, Darnell Johnson, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson or Tom Bayliss could deputise in the midfielder’s absence.