Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was pressed on whether the task at hand is ‘bigger than he thought’ ahead of this weekend’s trip to Barnsley.

Since taking charge, Moore has overseen four games, lost three and drawn one. He finds his new side now nine-points adrift in 23rd-place of the Championship table and staring down the barrel of relegation.

This weekend presents another tough challenge in the Championship – they head to high-flyers Barnsley who’ll be gunning to continue their surge up the table with a win over the out-of-favour Owls.

Nobody blames Moore for the position that Sheffield Wednesday are in, and nobody will hold him responsible should he see them into League One.

But speaking to Examiner Live this morning, Moore was asked whether the challenge at Hillsborough is ‘bigger than he thought’. He said:

“We knew when we came in what the task and challenge was with the position the club are at. We have managed over the last couple of weeks to settle in and get your finger on the pulse.

“It was great to have that time to work with the players after Norwich. We are fully aware on the task.”

Wednesday almost claimed their first win since February when they welcomed league leaders Norwich City earlier in the month – they took an unexpected lead into half-time but would eventually fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Moore had three days after that to work with his side, before welcoming Huddersfield Town and claiming his first point as Wednesday boss.

But that display was another tired one from his side – asked whether his players have ‘thrown in the towel’, Moore responded with:

“It would be the wrong thing to say. I am a fighter and we are all going out to continue to work hard for this football club and the points available.

“We will continue to do that and keep the focus on it.”

A win at Oakwell tomorrow could take Sheffield Wednesday level on points with Rotherham United in 22nd, but Valerien Ismael’s side have won nine of their last 10 and don’t look like losing anytime soon.