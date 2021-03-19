Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has given an injury update on his side ahead of their trip to Barnsley in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday make the short journey across South Yorkshire to face 5th-place Barnsley this weekend, in what’ll be another huge ask for the Owls.

They currently sit in 23rd-place of the table and now nine-points from safety, having seen Birmingham City pull further away with a win in Lee Bowyer’s first game in charge.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of this weekend, Moore gave an injury update on his side. He said:

“It’s great that we have one or two bodies back in and they have had a bit more in terms of volume of training like Andre Green.

“We are looking at having Izzy Brown back in there [as well].”

The Owls have had a heavy injury list throughout the campaign. Green still has just the one Championship appearance to his name for his new club, but was named on the bench in their last outing v Huddersfield Town.

Brown meanwhile was left out of the last matchday squad, but could be back in contention for Barnsley.

Another recent injury blow for the Owls is the loss of Chey Dunkley – the defender will be out for the next ‘few weeks’ after picking up a hamstring injury.

“Chey will be out for a few weeks,” Moore explained. “He’s in with the medical department. It was a training ground injury, hopefully we can get him back soon.”

Elsewhere, Wednesday have the likes of Massimo Luongo, Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa and Moses Odubajo all carrying longer-term injuries, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Cameron Dawson another two absentees.