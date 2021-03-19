Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has given fans an update on their pursuit of one-time Manchester United duo Danny Simpson and Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United pair are both free agents, and have both been in training with Sheffield Wednesday over the past week.

Morrison, 28, has been without a club for over a year now. He was released by Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag midway through the last season whilst the 34-year-old Simpson was let go by Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Barnsley, Moore said of Simpson:

“He came up on the radar because he was a free transfer. He just wasn’t for us. We decided as a football club he wasn’t for us.”

And of Morrison:

“Ravel is similar in that he has come on the radar. He’s someone that we have looked at but nothing has been decided. He’s out there on a free and wanted to come and play football.

“There’s no talk on both players,” Moore concluded. “We had both players in. Nothing has been definitely confirmed. Danny Simpson is a definite no. Ravel has been an inquiry for us.”

The pair’s links to Hillsborough haven’t gone down all that well with Sheffield Wednesday fans – they’re seen as a couple of act of desperation in what looks to be a losing battle in their fight against relegation.

The Owls currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and now nine points adrift following their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town last time out.

A trip to Barnsley this weekend is another huge task for the Owls who haven’t won in eight games now, and with Barnsley looking to cement their place in the top-six.