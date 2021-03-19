Huddersfield Town hold an option to keep Juninho Bacuna this summer.

The Terriers have the choice to retain his services for a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he signed in 2018.

Bacuna, who is 23 years old, joined the Yorkshire club on an initial three-year deal from FC Groningen.

Rangers made a loan offer for him in October last year, as reported at the time by the Examiner Live, but Steven Gerrard’s side couldn’t strike a deal with the Terriers.

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in Bacuna’s first season at the club but he has since impressed for them in the Championship.

He scored six goals in 40 games for them in the last campaign to help them avoid relegation and has since chipped in with four goals this term under Carlos Corberan.

The Curacao internationals injects more quality into their ranks and it is no surprise that Rangers tried to sign him in the last summer transfer window. It is yet to be known whether the Scottish champions remain keen on him or have moved on.

Juninho, the brother of Cardiff City’s Leandro Bacuna, started his career at Groningan and broke into their first-team as a youngster before making 93 appearances.

He has been a key player for Huddersfield over the past few years and they are likely to exercise their option to keep him for another season this summer.

