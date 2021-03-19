Rotherham United were reported to have recorded 25 positive Covid-19 cases in their camp yesterday – but that’s not the case.

Rotherham United have earned themselves an unwanted label this season. They’ve become synonymous with Covid outbreaks throughout and having seen three of their fixtures postponed this month, there’s a number of teams and managers unhappy with them.

Yesterday, reports from numerous sources claimed that Rotherham United had recorded 25 positive cases in the latest round of EFL testing.

Taking to Twitter, Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis shot down those numbers, saying:

As I suspected, number of Covid cases in #rufc camp isn't 25. "Less than 20" among all first-team players and staff, says boss Paul Warne. EFL's 25 figure yesterday could include same person testing positive in a first test and then again in a back-up test. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 18, 2021

Rotherham had managed to rack up a number of games in hand due to a number of postponed matches throughout the season.

Be it because of an outbreak or because of a frozen pitch, many feel that Rotherham haven’t done enough to protect the wellbeing of their players and subsequently the league this season.

The likes of sacked Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka have both called Rotherham out for the amount of games they’ve yet to play, which could be seen as an unfair advantage should they play their games later on in the campaign.

Paul Warne’s side currently sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table. They’ve occupied the last relegation spot for much of 2021 and have had Birmingham City perched just ahead of them in 21st.

Rotherham have four games in hand on Birmingham, and a six-point gap to make up to Lee Bowyer’s new side.

Up next for Rotherham United is a trip to Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.