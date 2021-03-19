Nigel Adkins will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Charlton Athletic squad this summer.

He has been chosen by the Addicks as the man to replace Lee Bowyer and will be in the hunt for his fourth promotion to the Championship as a manager.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, is back in the game after a taking a break after leaving Hull City in June 2019.

He could look to use the contacts he made in East Yorkshire in his recruitment this summer.

Kevin Stewart is a player he had at the KCOM Stadium and Adkins should look to lure him to the Valley. The Londoner is currently on the books at fellow League One side Blackpool but would be ideal for Charlton.

He was a key player for the Addicks boss with the Tigers and would give him more quality and competition in midfield for his new club. Could he also be tempted by a return to London?

Another player who Adkins should try and sign for Charlton at the end of this season is George Long. He is out of contract this summer and would be a shrewd acquisition.

Adkins made him his number one at Sheffield United before signing him for Hull in 2018. Long has been in and out of the Tigers team this season and it is yet to be known whether he will be offered a new deal.

He would be a decent signing for Charlton to compete with Ben Amos between the sticks in the next campaign.

Excited for life under Adkins, Charlton fans?