Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken is reportedly attracting a number of clubs as he enters the final few months of his contract in South Yorkshire.

Van Aken, 26, is said to have interest from right across Europe as he approaches the end of his deal at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Dutchman joined Sheffield Wednesday during the 2017/18 season but since then, he’s managed just 32 league appearances.

He’s spent most of time at the club on the sidelines, having made just the one Championship appearance during the 2018/19 campaign and spending the last one out on loan.

This season he’s managed 17 Championship appearances for the cub, but he’s yet to feature in 2021 owing to yet another injury.

On the whole, Wednesday fans don’t seem likely to miss him after what’s been a contested time in South Yorkshire for van Aken.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans ha to say on Twitter about his links away form the club:

Can every player leave and we can start a fresh in league one — owl (@owlwawaw) March 18, 2021

Good to know we're not the only team with atrocious scouting …… — Michael Mabbett (@Hernebayowl) March 18, 2021

Good get him gone the fridge — Owen 🦉 (@WednesdayOwen) March 18, 2021

Get rid… get rid… get rid. — Matthew (@matthewtups) March 18, 2021

Good riddance 👋🏼 — #Happiness💜#KeepSmiling💜#SWFC💙 (@epowell36) March 19, 2021

Just a long line of injury prone players we seem to sign another 3 million down the drain — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi49030036) March 18, 2021