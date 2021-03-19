Former Charlton Athletic man Chris Solly will remain in non-league next season.

The right-back has extended his deal with Ebbsfleet United until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, as announced by their official club website.

Solly, who is 30 years old, will also take up a first-team coaching role with the National League South side.

He joined them on a free transfer in December and has done enough to earn a new contract.

Solly parted company with Charlton after their relegation from the Championship last season and waited five months before getting back into the game.

Ebbsfleet manager Dennis Kutrieb is pleased to have agreed a new deal wit him: “Like Lee Martin, Chris has come in with experience at a very high level. We have the right environment here, he has enjoyed being here and getting his fitness back with the facilities we have provided.

“Now we are seeing what he can do on the pitch too and I am very happy he is here for the long-term because what he can provide on the pitch and off it will be very beneficial to Ebbsfleet United in 2021/22.”

The ex-England youth international spent his whole career to date at the Valley before leaving last summer but is now enjoying life at Ebbsfleet.

Solly rose up through the youth ranks with at Charlton and played 313 games for the London club, helping them win promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the club.