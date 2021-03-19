Yasser Larouci looks set to leave Liverpool this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

The left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is poised to leave the current Premier League champions on a free transfer.

Larouci, who is 20 years old, has fallen down the pecking order with Jurgen Klopp’s side and is likely to be allowed to move on.

The Athletic have suggested he has been on the radar of fellow top flight side Leeds United, whilst Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich City and Brentford have also been mentioned in the report.

Read: Brentford-linked defender catching the eye in League One

The Algerian full-back started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team last summer and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

He has played a further two games for the Reds in this campaign but is set to depart when his deal expires.

Read: Norwich City have option to buy 25 y/o this summer

Both Norwich and Brentford want to be in the Premier League next season and Larouci wouldn’t be a bad signing on a free as someone to add cover and competition at left-back.

However, could Leeds reignite their interest in him this summer?