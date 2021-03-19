This summer, Swansea City should have their eyes on a deal for Peterborough United’s midfield star Jack Taylor.

With midfielder Conor Hourihane’s loan deal coming to an end later this year, Swansea City could be in the market for midfield reinforcements in the transfer window.

Steve Cooper has the likes of Matt Grimes, Korey Smith and Jay Fulton available as options in central midfield.

To bolster their ranks, the Swans should take a close look at Peterborough United star Jack Taylor in the upcoming summer window.

Taylor has been one of League One’s standout stars over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. The Peterborough star has previously attracted interest from elsewhere, with the club turning down a £2m offer at the start of the season.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has netted six goals and laid on one assist in 33 games this season.

A box-to-box midfielder, Taylor is a calm and composed figure on the ball but is not afraid of getting stuck in. Not only that, but he has shown he can pop up with a goal or two, scoring his last goal from long-range in a victory over Plymouth Argyle.

With a big future ahead of him, Taylor would be an impressive acquisition for Swansea City regardless of what division they are in.

