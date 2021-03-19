Speaking to Football Insider, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has said the Black Cats should battle for a summer deal for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old defender has been a huge hit for Lee Johnson’s side since breaking into Sunderland’s starting 11.

Sanderson has played an important role in the Black Cats’ rise up the table. Across all competitions, the Wolves loan man has played 21 times, netting one goal in the process. The defender has helped keep six clean sheets in Sunderland’s last seven Championship games.

Amid his strong form, Sanderson’s future with Wolves has been heavily speculated about. Reports claimed Sheffield United are eyeing a summer swoop for the centre-back while Sunderland have also been credited with interest in a permanent deal.

After claims of rival interest, pundit and Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has advised Sanderson to take up the chance to stay at the Stadium of Light should it arise. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Sanderson has been sensational since he has come into the side. He has settled in so well. He can defend but he is also a threat going forward and we have seen that with the goal he scored.

“It is a difficult scenario if Sunderland were to go up. They will want to keep hold of him but it would be tough if a Premier League team comes in for him.

“You would like to think that he would choose Sunderland over Sheffield United though. My advice would be stay.”

Sanderson’s current deal with parent club Wolves is set to expire in the summer of 2022. He has notched up only one appearance for the club’s senior side, joining Cardiff City on loan last season in search of first-team experience.

