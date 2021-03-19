According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Preston North End will start loan starlet Anthony Gordon against Luton Town this weekend.

The Everton talent linked up with Preston North End in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Alex Neil’s ranks for the second half of the campaign.

However, his involvement has been slightly more limited than his parent club would have hoped. Gordon has featured eight times for the Lilywhites, starting in four games and coming off the bench four times.

Now, having last started in a 2-1 loss to Millwall earlier this month, Gordon will reportedly come in from the start again this weekend.

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Neil will bring the 20-year-old into the starting 11 vs Luton Town. The Championship side are rumoured to be ready to give Gordon a consistent run in the starting 11, starting with the Hatters’ visit to Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Preston North End will be hoping the Liverpool-born winger can have a positive impact as they look to return to winning ways.

Gordon is yet to chip in with is first goal contribution since linking up with Preston. However, he has shown signs of promise in his previous outings for Neil’s side.

