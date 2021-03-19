Speaking to The Courier, St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has said Barnsley and Sunderland linked defender Scott Tanser is poised to leave the club this summer.

The 26-year-old defender is out of contract this summer after spending the last three and a half years on the books with St. Johnstone.

Tanser attracted plenty of transfer interest over the course of the January transfer window. Championship outfit Barnsley were said keen on the left-back, while League One sides Sunderland and Blackpool and League Two club Mansfield Town were also credited with interest.

Now, an update on St. Johnstone’s stance over Tanser’s future with the club has emerged.

Manager Callum Davidson has revealed it is looking “less and less likely” that the full-back will be penning a new deal. He reiterated that there could yet be a change of mind but added there has been no indication of that.

Speaking to The Courier, Davidson said:

“I think so. It’s looking less and less likely in our favour.

“We’ve tried our best to keep him but at the moment he’s not given us any positive signs that he wants to stay. These things can change quickly, though.”

The Blackpool-born defender has already gained experience in the Football League, coming through Rochdale’s youth academy. Tanser played 57 times for the Dale before spending a short stint with Port Vale in 2017.

Since joining St. Johnstone, Tanser has gone on to notch 134 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side. He has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists in the process, holding down a starting spot at McDiarmid Park.