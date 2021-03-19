According to a report from Football Insider, Reading star Michael Olise is attracting fresh interest from Leeds United.

The French youngster has been in thoroughly impressive form for the Royals over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Olise has cemented himself as one of the Football League’s top young talents.

A host of top tier clubs have been previously linked with the Reading star. The likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Italian giants AC Milan have all been linked with the 19-year-old at times this season.

Now, it has been claimed that the Reading playmaker is attracting fresh interest from the Premier League.

As per a report from Football Insider, Olise is on the radar of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United. The Whites are reportedly lining up an “early” swoop for the Reading ace ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report adds that while Leeds are interested in a potential summer move for the Royals prodigy, they remain aware of other clubs also keen on the playmaker.

Olise spent time in Chelsea’s youth academy before linking up with Reading in the summer of 2015.

After impressing for the club’s youth ranks, the playmaker made his Reading debut in the 2018/19 season. Since then, Olise has gone on to feature 64 times for the club’s first team, chipping in with five goals and 12 assists. Of those contributions, all five goals and 10 assists have come this season.