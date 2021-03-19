Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi is only 18 but the talented centre-back is catching the eye at Derby County.

The Manchester-born defender has only been at Pride Park since deadline day in January

However, despite the short time of him being there, he’s certainly caught the eye of Rams boss Wayne Rooney according to Derbyshire Live’s Steve Nicholson.

Mengi – from Old Trafford to the Championship

Mengi has been with the Red Devils since he was a schoolboy. He has steadily moved up the age groups at Old Trafford.

He progressed to making 30 appearances for United’s Under-18s alongside 28 for the Under-23s – captaining them on five occasions this season.

Since his move to Derby County and Pride Park, Mengi has made the matchday squad 11 times. He has made six appearances – including four starts,

Rooney impressed – wants him back

Per Derbyshire Live’s Nicholson, Rooney has said that he would definitely welcome the young defender back next season.

More directly, Rooney replied “Yes, of course,” when asked whether he’d look to sign the youngster on loan again.

Elaborating further, Rooney added:

“He has a big future and a lot of potential, and it is something I will look at and speak with Manchester United about keeping Teden for another year, but that’s not down to us that is down to Manchester United.“

Mengi is highly thought of at Old Trafford and recently signed a new deal keeping him there until June 2024.

Such is his potential, the Rams would have no hope of entertaining a permanent deal.

Yet, a season-long loan deal would be a good option that would allow the young centre-back to gain some valuable exposure to sustained and regular first-team football.

Would Derby County be sensible in pursuing a season-long loan for Manchester United youngster Mengi?