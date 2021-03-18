Sheffield Wednesday have this week been linked with free agents Danny Simpson and Ravel Morrison – but why?

Sheffield Wednesday with 10 games of the season left and a nine-point gap to make up are seemingly clutching at straws, taking a look at the likes of Simpson and Morrison with hopes of a great escape.

Relegation is imminent for the Owls and most agree on that. They managed to end a run of seven-straight defeats with a drab 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town last night, in a game that just about summed up a season-long lack of desire.

Emerging links to both Simpson and Morrison haven’t exactly gone down well with fans. Many see the rumours as an act of desperation at the last and that’s exactly what it is – Simpson was let go by Huddersfield at the end of last season after a fairly average showing, and Morrison by ADO Den Haag midway through the last campaign.

But the reality is that Sheffield Wednesday are no longer that attractive of a destination for footballers. This is what Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer strategy will look like for a number of years to come but it’s not all in part to Dejphon Chansiri, or the club’s abject form on the pitch.

A sustainable club would start dipping into the youth sides at this point. But there lies the problem – Sheffield Wednesday’s youth sides are just as bad as the first-team.

In fact, Wednesday’s U23 side have gone one step further and actually claimed the bottom spot of their respective division, which sees Sheffield United in 1st-place – a whole 22 points ahead of the Owls after 17 or so games.

Then there’s the U18 side who sit second-bottom of their division, capping a season of all-round misery at every level of Sheffield Wednesday’s structure.

So, what next?

Well, sadly for Sheffield Wednesday, the future looks very bleak. This coming summer will bring about a mass overhaul of the first-team and whilst it might stop the club from tumbling down the Football League, they’ll only achieve sustainability when they push more emphasis on youth.

Youth recruitment, production and development all need to be at the fore of the ‘new’ Sheffield Wednesday. Signings like Simpson and Morrison will plug gaps for the time being, but again – the Owls need a plan in place for the future, and that plan needs to prioritise their youngsters.