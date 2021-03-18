Danny Simpson has reportedly been training with Bristol City this week, after he was also reported to be on trial with Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is looking for a return to football after half-a-season out. He was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season, and looks set for another Championship club next.

Earlier in the week, the one-time Premier League winner with Leicester City was confirmed to be on trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now though, Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor reports that Simpson is training with the Robins:

Danny Simpson has been training with #BristolCity this week. The Robins are looking at the right-back and may even offer him a short-term deal (as a free agent). But the Robins have competition from Sheffield Wednesday too (as per @domhowson). More soon on @bristolcitylive. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 18, 2021

Simpson has led an illustrious career in England which has seen him represent the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, QPR and Leicester City.

A right-back, he’s led a long career which has mainly been played in the Premier League and could yet have more to offer at the age of 34.

Both Bristol City and Wednesday have seen managerial changes this season. The Owls more so having parted ways with both Garry Monk and later Tony Pulis, with Darren Moore now the man in charge.

Bristol City meanwhile went into this season under new manager Dean Holden but now find themselves under the watch of Nigel Pearson.

The addition of Simpson to either side would be beneficial, though who Simpson might prefer is anyone’s guess.

Given the fact that he’s been involved with both sides this week makes it difficult to suggest where he might end up. Either way, he looks to be in line for a short-term deal.