New Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has revealed he has been close to joining Championship sides in his press conference today.

He has said, as per London News Online journalist Richard Cawley:

Adkins: "There were two clubs in the Championship we were close to joining. When TS and Ged Roddy got in touch the vision was very, very exciting. It's the right time. We've got a lot of work to do." #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 18, 2021

Adkins, who is 56 years old, has been chosen by the Addicks as the man to replace Lee Bowyer, who left earlier this week.

The London club have acted fast to bring in their new boss and will be hoping his experience of gaining promotion from League One will help them.

Adkins has won promotion from this level with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton in the past.

His last job in the game came at Hull City and he steadied the ship at the KCOM Stadium under difficult owners. He kept the Tigers in the Championship during his first season before his side finished 13th the year later.

Adkins parted company with the East Yorkshire club in the summer of 2019 and has since taken a break from the dugout. He has today revealed he has rejected opportunities from clubs in the second tier as he waited for the right job.

Charlton have now come along and he will be excited for the future ahead at the Valley. They are currently in 6th place in the table and are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

Adkins’ first game is Saturday against AFC Wimbledon and he will be looking to get off to a good start.

