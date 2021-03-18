Nigel Adkins is the new manager of Charlton Athletic and could look to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this summer. Here are five players he could sign-

Jackson Irvine, Hibernian

The Australian international was a key player for Adkins at his former club Hull City and would be an ideal signing for Charlton. He joined Hibs in January but only on a deal until the end of the season.



Reece Burke, Hull City

He is currently due to become a free agent in June despite helping the Tigers get to the top of the League One table this term. The former West Ham United man was signed by Adkins three years ago and could emerge on his radar again.

Jordan Obita, Wycombe Wanderers

The versatile left-sided player played under the new Addicks boss at Reading and is another option for him this summer. Obita, who is 27 years old, is currently playing in the Championship but his future could be in doubt if Wycombe are relegated.

George Long, Hull City

He was Adkins’ number one when he was manager of Sheffield United and he later signed him for Hull. The ‘keeper is out of contract this summer and has been second choice this season behind Matt Ingram.



Jon Toral, Birmingham City

It is unknown whether he will be offered a new deal by the Blues. If not, Charlton should swoop in as he also played for Adkins at the KCOM Stadium and would be worth a punt on a free transfer.

