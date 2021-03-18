Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City’s joint-manager Conor Sellars has confirmed midfielder Callum Cooke is set for four to six weeks out through a hip injury.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the Bantams’ star men over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, playing an important role in their form over the course of 2021.

Across all competitions, Cooke has found the back of the net three times and laid on eight assists in 33 games. The former Middlesbrough and Peterborough United man has impressed in the middle of the park, featuring as an attacking midfielder as well as in a slightly deeper role.

However, Cooke has been absent from the Bantams’ last two games. He was an unused substitute in the defeat to Newport County before missing out on the squad altogether in their loss to Carlisle United.

Now, it has been revealed that Bradford City could be without the Peterlee-born ace for as much as a month and a half.

Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, joint-manager Conor Sellars confirmed the severity of Cooke’s injury. Here’s what he had to say:

“Cookey is going to be out for four to six weeks. He’s been a pivotal part of this team’s form of late.

“He’s disappointed. Nobody likes to be injured and Cookey has found himself in good form that he wanted to continue.

“Setbacks happen in football and he’s a good character. I’m sure he’ll react and come back positive. We have a good squad and people have to come in and make an impact.”

With Cooke set for a stint out, Bradford will be looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats and reignite their late play-off push.

As it stands, the Valley Parade club sit in 13th place, nine points away from the top seven with 13 games left. Next up for the Bantams is Oldham Athletic, who occupy 17th position.