Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that midfielder Paddy McNair has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their three up and coming fixtures.

Paddy McNair joins his Middlesbrough teammate George Saville in the squad. They will both be looking to feature for Northern Ireland when they take on Italy and Bulgaria in FIFA World Cup qualifying, before a friendly with USA.

But McNair limped off in Boro’s recent victory over Preston North End. With him being one of the club’s best players this season, it was certainly a worry for both manager Neil Warnock and the supporters on Teesside.

With his inclusion in Northern Ireland’s squad for the upcoming international break, the injury does seem to be less detrimental than first feared.

Warnock stated it was a knee injury that saw him substituted, but the club didn’t know the extent of the problem. He went on to say that if he couldn’t play then he ‘wouldn’t be going’ on international duty.

After both McNair and Saville’s three matches, they have just 48 hours before Middlesbrough play Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. The hectic schedule could prove too much for the duo, but the Boro boss will be hoping they come through unscathed and can play a part against Jonathan Woodgate’s side on Good Friday.

The North-East side face Millwall first however. It is not yet known whether the midfielder will be available for selection or if he will need to sit out the visit to The Den.