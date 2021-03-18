Speaking with the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City striker Adam Idah has said he never held talks with manager Daniel Farke over a potential loan move away from Carrow Road.

Following the Canaries’ relegation to the Championship, young striker Adam Idah has been given a taste of more first-team action.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene with Norwich City in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign. Idah netted a hat-trick in an FA Cup win over Preston North End and was then linked with a temporary move to Doncaster Rovers. Charlton Athletic were also said keen at the time as then-manager Lee Bowyer looked to add firepower to his attacking ranks.

Following his FA Cup display, Idah remained in and around the first-team picture in the second half of the campaign.

Upon Norwich’s relegation, the possibility of a loan move away from Carrow Road for Idah was speculated. Now, the Irish striker has opened up on the situation.

Speaking with the Eastern Daily Press, the Norwich City starlet has acknowledged that he was open to going out on loan if he couldn’t get into the side. However, he revealed he never held talks over a loan move away with Daniel Farke. Here’s what he had to say:

“In pre-season, I was quite confident that I could work my way into the squad. If I had to go on loan then I would have, but that was never a discussion by the manager.

“I’m still young, learning the game. I feel I just have to be more consistent with my performances.”

A knee injury has limited Idah’s involvement this season, with Teemu Pukki’s form also keeping him on the bench. Across all competitions, the striker has made 16 Championship appearances this season.

In the process, he has found the back of the net on two occasions, also chipping in with one assist.