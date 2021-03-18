As confirmed on the club’s official website, Watford will be “assessing” star attacker Ismaila Sarr after he came off injured in Tuesday night’s win over Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old has been a star performer for the Hornets this season, performing impressively in their 4-1 win over Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Sarr found the back of the net in the first-half as goals from Francisco Sierralta, Ken Sema and Dan Gosling secured all three points for Xisco Munoz’s side.

However, Senegalese star Sarr was forced off in the early stages of the second half. Just eight minutes after the break the winger made way for youngster Jeremy Ngakia.

Now, an update has emerged on Sarr’s situation. Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, Watford confirmed on their official club website that they will continue to “assess” Sarr.

The starlet has missed just four games this season, featuring in 33 Championship games so far. Sarr’s goal threat and creativity has been vital for the Hornets, netting nine goals and laying on nine assists across all competitions.

With question marks surrounding whether or not Sarr will be involved against Birmingham, fans will be eagerly awaiting a positive update on their star man.

Watford head into this weekend’s game with eight wins from their last nine. Since February 1st, Munoz’s men have lost just once, coming against promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth.

As for the Blues, they will be looking to build on their victory over Reading under new manager Lee Bowyer. The former Charlton Athletic boss oversaw his first game at St Andrew’s against the Royals and will be looking to secure another win in an effort to climb away from the bottom three.