‘Fantastic news’, ‘Our biggest asset’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react as player pens new deal
Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has signed an extended deal at the club to keep him there until the summer of 2025.
Cabango, 20, has this season become a key member of Steve Cooper’s Swansea City first-team.
He’s featured 27 times in the league so far and scored four goals, having worked his way through the club’s youth ranks to make it into the first-team.
Today, Cabango has penned a long-term deal at the club and Swansea City fans have welcomed the news – he’s a commanding central defender and at 20-years-old, he could yet become a key part of the club’s future.
He’s sat the last two outings on the bench after a run of five starts for Swansea. After the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth though, Cabango could well be back in action for the Welsh derby this weekend.
Swansea welcome Cardiff City in what’s become a huge game in the top-six battle.
See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about Cabango’s new deal:
Future captain https://t.co/VAAJRvpPOi
— CasualCabango (@CasualCabango) March 18, 2021
this is a great move, one of our biggest assets at the club.
Hopefully Connor Robs next 🤞🏻 https://t.co/kuLI8cPWUz
— Luke (@scfc_luke) March 18, 2021
Unexpected, but how huge is this? We've protected what is arguably our biggest asset. https://t.co/24M2rxWIC2
— Ben Church (@JackArmy_) March 18, 2021
Great news and well deserved Ben 👏 👏👏
— Simon Williams (@sw37ans) March 18, 2021
Great bit of news. Congrats Ben
— TotalSwansTV (TSTV) (@TotalSwansTV) March 18, 2021
fantastic news! 🦢
— Luke (@scfc_luke) March 18, 2021
It feels good that the club is on the uprise. Brilliant news, congrats Ben #YJB
— liam (@SCFC_JACKS) March 18, 2021