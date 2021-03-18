Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has signed an extended deal at the club to keep him there until the summer of 2025.

Cabango, 20, has this season become a key member of Steve Cooper’s Swansea City first-team.

He’s featured 27 times in the league so far and scored four goals, having worked his way through the club’s youth ranks to make it into the first-team.

Today, Cabango has penned a long-term deal at the club and Swansea City fans have welcomed the news – he’s a commanding central defender and at 20-years-old, he could yet become a key part of the club’s future.

He’s sat the last two outings on the bench after a run of five starts for Swansea. After the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth though, Cabango could well be back in action for the Welsh derby this weekend.

Swansea welcome Cardiff City in what’s become a huge game in the top-six battle.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about Cabango’s new deal:

this is a great move, one of our biggest assets at the club. Hopefully Connor Robs next 🤞🏻 https://t.co/kuLI8cPWUz — Luke (@scfc_luke) March 18, 2021

Unexpected, but how huge is this? We've protected what is arguably our biggest asset. https://t.co/24M2rxWIC2 — Ben Church (@JackArmy_) March 18, 2021

Great news and well deserved Ben 👏 👏👏 — Simon Williams (@sw37ans) March 18, 2021

Great bit of news. Congrats Ben — TotalSwansTV (TSTV) (@TotalSwansTV) March 18, 2021

fantastic news! 🦢 — Luke (@scfc_luke) March 18, 2021