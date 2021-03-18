As per a report from the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday have brought former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison in on trial.

After his contract with Dutch side ADO Den Haag ended, Morrison has been looking for a new club.

Reports emerged claiming Championship pair Derby County and Huddersfield Town were keen on a free transfer deal. However, claims of the Rams and the Terriers‘ interest were quickly played down.

Now, it has been claimed that a new second-tier side is eyeing up a move for the former Manchester United starlet.

According to the Sheffield Star, relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday have brought Morrison in on trial ahead of a potential deal. Darren Moore could look to the 28-year-old to bring some much-needed creativity to his side as relegation to League One looms.

Morrison has linked up with the Owls today (Thursday), so it will be interesting to see if he can impress Moore and co and earn a deal at Hillsborough.

After being tipped for a big future during his breakthrough with Manchester United, the well-travelled playmaker has had his fair share of clubs.

Over the course of his career, Morrison has spent time with the likes of West Ham, Birmingham City (loan), QPR (loan), Cardiff City (loan), Sheffield United and Middlesbrough (loan).

Morrison has also spent plenty of time playing abroad. The Manchester-born midfielder has spent time with Italian side Lazio, Mexican outfit Atlas, Swedish club Ostersunds FK and the earlier mentioned ADO Den Haag.

