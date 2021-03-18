Former Manchester United man Ravel Morrison is reportedly training with Sheffield Wednesday, reports Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is reportedly considering last-minute attacking options in his bid to save the Owls from relegation into League One.

Morrison, 28, has been a free agent since leaving ADO Den Haag midway through last season, having been recently linked with a move to Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

But now it’s reported that the former United starlet is training with the Sheffield Wednesday first-team, and needless to say it’s sparked a mixed reaction from Owls fans.

They find their side in 23rd-place of the Championship table and now nine points adrift after Birmingham City’s win over Reading last night.

But Morrison has proved prolific in the Championship before, and he could do so again with Sheffield Wednesday.

See what these Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the news:

Can’t grumble. If you think we’re signing anyone better for League 1, you’re wrong. #swfc https://t.co/fNzk9yR0Wh — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) March 18, 2021

Desperate times. Worrying to think the management team think he is the type of character we need right now. #swfc https://t.co/kfixRIt8bp — Ben Sinclair (@BenSinclair1985) March 18, 2021

Just when you things couldn’t get any worse — mark judge (@MarkJudge01) March 18, 2021

It gets worse 😭 stop we're dead already 😭😭 #swfc https://t.co/MDgg29iPsd — Will Porter (@WillPorter93) March 18, 2021

I almost wrote that he’d poison the rest of the group with his attitude then I remembered our group. He’ll probably have one of the better attitudes 😂 https://t.co/bZpsrSUKuw — Joel (@JOELH0LMES) March 18, 2021

While I'll give anyone a chance I fail to see why we would do this if izzy brown can't get a game unless something else is going on there — Ryan (@Tarqsteed) March 18, 2021

Undeniably talented, but from what we've seen if his career so far, horrible attitude. Could be a stroke of genius or a lunacy to sign him — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) March 18, 2021