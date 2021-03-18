Former Manchester United man Ravel Morrison is reportedly training with Sheffield Wednesday, reports Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is reportedly considering last-minute attacking options in his bid to save the Owls from relegation into League One.

Morrison, 28, has been a free agent since leaving ADO Den Haag midway through last season, having been recently linked with a move to Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

But now it’s reported that the former United starlet is training with the Sheffield Wednesday first-team, and needless to say it’s sparked a mixed reaction from Owls fans.

They find their side in 23rd-place of the Championship table and now nine points adrift after Birmingham City’s win over Reading last night.

But Morrison has proved prolific in the Championship before, and he could do so again with Sheffield Wednesday.

See what these Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the news: