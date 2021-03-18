Charlton Athletic have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager, as announced by their official club website today. 

The Addicks have moved quickly for the 56-year-old as their man to replace Lee Bowyer.

Adkins has bags of experience in the Football League and knows what it takes to get promoted from League One.

The former goalkeeper and physiotherapist guided Scunthorpe United to promotion to the Championship twice during his time at Glanford Park.

He then achieved back-to-back promotions with Southampton from League One to the Premier League.

Spells at Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City have since followed for him but he is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career at the Valley.

This appointment may raise some eyebrows amongst the Addicks fans but he knows what he is doing at this level.

