Charlton Athletic have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager, as announced by their official club website today.

The Addicks have moved quickly for the 56-year-old as their man to replace Lee Bowyer.

Adkins has bags of experience in the Football League and knows what it takes to get promoted from League One.

The former goalkeeper and physiotherapist guided Scunthorpe United to promotion to the Championship twice during his time at Glanford Park.

Read: Nigel Adkins wants to take Charlton Athletic to the Premier League

He then achieved back-to-back promotions with Southampton from League One to the Premier League.

Spells at Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City have since followed for him but he is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career at the Valley.

This appointment may raise some eyebrows amongst the Addicks fans but he knows what he is doing at this level.

Here is what some Charlton fans have been saying on Twitter-

Welcome to Charlton Nigel Adkins. Replicate what you did at Southampton and you’ll be a legend. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) March 18, 2021

Don't see why people are saying Adkins is a bad appointment. He's been promoted from this league 3 times. #cafc — Joe (@Joeh_1993) March 18, 2021

Welcome to Charlton, @TheNigelAdkins. Looking forward to the last 10 games of this season and the future. Onwards and hopefully upwards. COYR!🔴⚪️ #cafc — Ben (@BWH93_) March 18, 2021

This is a good appointment. I know lots of #cafc wanted JJ but realistically we needed someone with experience of promotions. Time to get behind the new manager! https://t.co/5O5zWXwI1V — { wsc }; (@WSC0_X) March 18, 2021

The main thing is, Adkins will try and get us playing better football than under bowyer. Welcome to the club @TheNigelAdkins #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) March 18, 2021

The appointment of Adkins is growing on me, but buzzing Jacko is still here! #cafc — Ashley Brooks (@ashleybrooks_93) March 18, 2021

Very pleased with this appointment and with JJ staying. The coupling of outside experience and the Charlton background alongside is one to get behind. #cafc — Dave White (@DavidWhite51) March 18, 2021

Welcome Nigel Adkins. I doubt he was anyone's first choice but I think he will be a pretty solid manager at this level. COYR #CAFC — Adam Bartlett (@AdBartTheSecond) March 18, 2021

Good appointment?