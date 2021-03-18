League Two side Newport County have confirmed the signing of ex-Derby County and Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Ledley on their official club website.

The experienced Welsh midfielder has been without a club since December when it was confirmed that his deal with Australian outfit Newcastle Jets would not be renewed.

Since then, Ledley has been back in England in his hunt for a new club. League One side Bristol Rovers brought him in on trial but opted against offering him a deal.

Now, it has been confirmed that Ledley has completed a return to the Football League. League Two outfit Newport County have brought the 34-year-old in on a free transfer, agreeing a deal until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement of his arrival, the former Cardiff City and Celtic star spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a privilege to be here. I was here last January training with the team and the chairman and manager both welcomed me. So to come back and repay them for what they did for me is remarkable. It’s been great what the team have done so far and we want to can carry that on now.

“I’ve got a lot of experience and been towards the top end of tables a few times. It’s only a short contract but hopefully, we can get over the finish line.”



After notable stints with Cardiff City, Celtic and Crystal Palace, Ledley linked up with Derby County in 2017. The Wales international spent a little over two years at Pride Park, playing 30 times for the Rams. In the process, Ledley found the back of the net twice and laid on two assists for the club.

His most recent stint in England came with Charlton Athletic, spending just under two months with the Addicks. Injuries hampered Ledley’s involvement at The Valley, limiting him to just one appearance.