Charlton Athletic have appointed Nigel Adkins as their new manager, as announced by their official club website.

The Addicks have moved quick to replace Lee Bowyer, who left earlier this week for Birmingham City.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the Valley.

He is back in the game after taking a break since he parted company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Read: How close Chris Wilder came to joining Charlton Athletic in 2016

Adkins has said: “It’s a really exciting opportunity for me – something that has happened very quickly. I’m really pleased to be here and am looking forward to meeting the players and getting started.

“I had a conversation with Thomas and he highlighted where he wants this club to go. It’s an exciting and long-term vision. Getting to the Premier League is something that we all want and something that I have done before. I want to achieve that again.”

He added: “The team got a great result on Tuesday night and now we need to keep driving on together, because we have got a chance of winning promotion this season.”

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Lee Bowyer leaving

Adkins took over Hull in December 2017 and kept them in the Championship that season. His Tigers side then finished 13th in the second tier in his full campaign at the helm.

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having guided both Scunthorpe United and Southampton out of this division in the past.

Adkins has also managed the likes of Reading and Sheffield United and will be excited for a new chapter in his career at Charlton.

The Addicks take on AFC Wimbledon this weekend and will be looking to make it a positive start under their new manager.

Happy with this appointment, Charlton fans?