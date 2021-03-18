Charlton Athletic will retain Johnnie Jackson’s services as assistant manager, reports South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

The former Charlton Athletic skipper ‘stays in place’ after rumours that he’d be joining departed Addicks boss Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City.

Nigel Adkins has replaced Bowyer at The Valley, and it’s an appointment that’s been warmly welcomed by the majority of Charlton fans.

So too has the news of Jackson staying at the club – Cawley took to Twitter earlier today with the news:

And the other big news is that the coaching team stays in place. Johnnie Jackson will still be assistant manager. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 18, 2021

Bowyer leaves Charlton after three years at the club. He guided them to an unlikely promotion in 2019 but would witness his side come crashing back down from the Championship.

A heavy injury list combined with a prolonged takeover saga marred their last season in the second tier, and this season back in the third had been a stop-start one for the club.

But the former Birmingham City favourite got off to the perfect start in his new job, overcoming Championship hopefuls Reading to win 2-1 last night.

His side now have a nine-point gap to the bottom three and as for Charlton, they moved into the top-six with a 3-2 win at home to Bristol Rovers last time out and could yet be joining Birmingham City in the Championship next season.

Adkins is official their new manager now, and Jackson will be able to learn a great deal from the former Sheffield United and Hull City boss who could take charge of his first game v AFC Wimbledon this weekend.